ASF foils bid to smuggle non-custom paid cigarettes at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Tuesday thwarted smuggling bid at the Allama Iqbal International airport Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the ASF spokesperson, a passenger named Amjad Javed, flying to Jeddah via Pakistan International Airlines'(PIA) flight-759 was taken into custody while boarding along with 22 bundles of smuggled cigarettes.

The non-custom paid cigarettes bundles were handed over the Pakistan Customs. The passenger was later allowed to travel to his destination.

Earlier on November 30, Airport Security Force had foiled a bid of smuggling drugs abroad from the Islamabad airport.

According to details, officials of the ASF arrested a passenger named Zaira Jan, resident of Khyber Agency and recovered 840grams of ice heroin from his custody.

The passenger was nabbed when he was boarding to fly to Bahrain via flight no F-771.

Later, he was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation into the matter by the ASF officials.

