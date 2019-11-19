ASF thwarts drug smuggling bid at Islamabad airport  

ISLAMABAD: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Tuesday thwarted a drug smuggling bid and seized 400 grams of hashish at the New Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to the ASF officials, the hashish was seized from a passenger identified as Nassem, resident of Kurram Agency, during scanning of his luggage.

He was traveling to Doha via the new Islamabad airport through a private airline’s flight no. QR 633.

The officials said the suspect was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)team for further investigation into the matter.

Earlier, in June this year, the Airport Security Force (ASF) team deputed at Jinnah International Airport Karachi had thwarted attempt to smuggle 1.12kg of gold jewelry.

The gold was recovered from the baggage of two women during a security check on her departure to Dubai by Emirates Airlines flight EK-609.

Later the two accused were handed over to the Customs staff for legal proceedings.

