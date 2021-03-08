ASF to join Pakistan Day military parade for first time

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) will attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad for the first time this year on March 23, ARY NEWS reported.

Pakistan Day is being observed to commemorate the passage of the Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940, under which the Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of achieving a separate homeland.

The ASF, which is responsible for the security of the airports across the country, will attend the military parade on Pakistan Day and show their professional skills during it.

Director General (DG) ASF Major General Zafar ul Haq would also participate in the parade as 200 personnel of the security force are currently involved in the rehearsals ahead of the event.

The Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has also released a new promo in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations.

The promo gives a message with regard to Quaid-e-Azam’s sacrifices for attaining Pakistan and also explains the commitment and courage of Pakistani nation. Singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig have lent their vocals to the “One Nation One Destination”-themed promo.

Besides this, the ISPR had released a video-teaser highlighting preparations to mark Pakistan Day on 23rd March.

The 15-second video teaser depicted historic moments of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s address to the processions during the Pakistan Movement, Minar-e-Pakistan, past military parades, children holding national flags and singing national songs, youth holding the largest national flag and rallying with it in streets.

