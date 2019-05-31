Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Makkah today, Friday on the sidelines of the Islamic Summit where matters of regional security in the context of ‘Af-Pak’ (Afghanistan-Pakistan) and bilateral ties were discussed, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Political Affairs Naeem Ul Haque took to the social networking website twitter to relay important aspects of the discussion between the leaders.

The tweet read: “Excellent hour long meeting of PM Imran Khan with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. The meeting was very cordial and touched all aspects of Pak Afghan relationship including economic relations as well as the role of Taliban in resolving the Afghan situation.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent Pakistan at the 14th Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held in Makkah today.

The summit is being held under the banner of ‘together for the future’ aims to unite Muslim countries on one platform to better tackle the difficulties and challenges they are facing.

