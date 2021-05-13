Web Analytics
Looking at today’s moon vindicates Ruet committee decision, Ashrafi says

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Ashrafi said Thursday the decision by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to announce Eid feels further vindicated looking at the moon today, ARY News reported.

After they received late moon-sighting testimonies, Ashrafi said those were being verified as per religious jurisprudence and the decision is flawless.

There will be no dues of fasts or aitekaf, he said posting few pictures earlier today of the moon today on the microblogging site Twitter.

Separately, the ministry of religious affairs said on its Twitter account that the entire nation lauds the decision by Ruet committee yesterday as the moon today (what is now the second Shawal day) being sighted across Pakistan bespoke of its righteousness.

The tweet by the ministry also shared pictures of the Shawal crescent whose pictures were taken in various cities.

