Looking at today’s moon vindicates Ruet committee decision, Ashrafi says

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Tahir Ashrafi said Thursday the decision by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to announce Eid feels further vindicated looking at the moon today, ARY News reported.

After they received late moon-sighting testimonies, Ashrafi said those were being verified as per religious jurisprudence and the decision is flawless.

اج اس وقت تك چاند نظر ا رها هے معلوم هوا رويت هلال كا فيصله درست تها تاخير شهادتون كو شرعى هدايات كيمطابق ديكهتےتاخير هوئ روزه كى نه قضاء هےاور نه اعتكاف كو دوباره كرنا هے pic.twitter.com/qbg961DIYc — TahirMahmoodAshrafi حافظ محمد طاهراشرفى (@TahirAshrafi) May 13, 2021

There will be no dues of fasts or aitekaf, he said posting few pictures earlier today of the moon today on the microblogging site Twitter.

Separately, the ministry of religious affairs said on its Twitter account that the entire nation lauds the decision by Ruet committee yesterday as the moon today (what is now the second Shawal day) being sighted across Pakistan bespoke of its righteousness.

اسلام آباد، لاہور، پشاور سمیت ملک کے دیگر علاقوں میں 2 شوال المکرم کا چاند جس کا مشاہدہ لاکھوں لوگوں نے کیا ۔۔۔ پوری پاکستانی قوم مرکزی رویت ہلال کمیٹی پاکستان کے کل کے فیصلے کو سراہا رہی ہے۔ شکر الحمد للہ رب العالمین pic.twitter.com/MwQMWOAaw9 — Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony (@MORAisbOfficial) May 13, 2021

The tweet by the ministry also shared pictures of the Shawal crescent whose pictures were taken in various cities.

