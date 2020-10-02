ASI commits suicide after ‘accidental drowning of family’: police

CHARSADDA: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Intezar Ali has allegedly committed suicide in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after ‘accidental drowning of family members’, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police officials said that the ASI Intezar Ali committed suicide after the accidental death of his wife and three children who had drowned in a canal two months ago.

According to police, Intezar Ali was facing depression since the death of his family members.

Earlier in September, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) had committed suicide by shooting himself at Lahore’s Garden Town police station.

The police officer had been identified as Majeed who was associated with the Garden Town investigation department, shot himself dead shortly at his office using an official gun.

A team of forensic experts had arrived at the scene to collect evidence. It emerged that he was under mental stress after the demise of his son in a traffic accident. He was also worried about his younger son suffering from a physical disability.

