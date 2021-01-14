Former president Asif Ali Zardari discharged from hospital: sources

KARACHI: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has been discharged from hospital on Thursday night, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The sources claimed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been shifted to Bilawal House from Ziauddin Hospitals after his health condition has improved.

Doctors allowed the PPP leader to leave the hospital as they were satisfied with his latest health reports, the sources said, adding that the physicians instructed Zardari to avoid meeting people.

Earlier on January 10, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had been shifted to a hospital after doctors rushed to Bilawal House in Karachi following the complaint of pain in his chest.

According to sources within the PPP, the party president had complained regarding pain in his chest, which resulted in the immediate visit of the doctors to the Bilawal House.

“The doctors checked his blood pressure besides examining other medical issues,” they had said adding that he was later shifted to a private hospital over the doctors’ advice.

The sources had said that the former president suffered from low sugar levels and high fever. A similar situation developed in October 2019 when former president Asif Ali Zardari had been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after his health deteriorated.

