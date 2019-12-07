Zardari can be dealt with akin to Nawaz, Shehbaz: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that the Pakistan Armed Forces and the judiciary of Pakistan are respected state institutes which should be addressed with due respect when being talked about, ARY News reported.

The minister upon an inquiry over a possibility of co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari’s bail said that if Nawaz Sharif was given the option then he saw no qualms in giving the same option to the politician.

“If Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif were given the green signal then Zardari should also be allowed to travel abroad under the condition that all politicians live in close proximity so that they may easily rupture each other’s stomachs,” said Chaudhry.

Answering a query over the reasons of possible delays in completion of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chauhdry said that he felt that there was a need for a fair and impartial inquiry into the reasons for the delay and the amount expended on the project.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry welcomes the sister of tech giant’s founder, Randi Zuckerberg to Pakistan.

“We have a huge respect for Zuckerberg family, your work in the tech world is certainly a leap forward for the mankind,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

