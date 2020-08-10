Asif Ali Zardari indicted in Park Lane reference

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court on Monday has indicted Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane reference.

The hearing was conducted by AC Judge Azam Khan. Asif Ali Zardari, Anwar Majeed along with nine accused were indicted in the reference via video link hearing.

Asif Zardari joined the indictment proceedings via video link from Bilawal House Karachi, Anwar Majeed from a hospital in Karachi while three other accused, Farooq Abdullah, Hanif, and Saleem Faisal joined the video link proceedings from Karachi.

The accused refused to accept charge sheet and termed it baseless.

On July 05, Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh Najaf Mirza constituted three prosecution teams for a video link indictment in the Park Lane case.

In December 2019, former president Asif Ali Zardari was released on medical grounds after an accountability court in Islamabad issued separate robkars [mandamuses] in the Park Lane Estate Company and the money laundering through fake bank accounts cases against him.

The charges in the latest case centre around allegations Zardari laundered vast sums of money through suspect bank accounts and companies.

