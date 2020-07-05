NAB prepares for video-link indictment of Asif Zardari in Park Lane case

KARACHI: Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh Najaf Mirza has constituted three prosecution teams for a video link indictment in the Park Lane case, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

Former President and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, Anwar Majeed, and others will be indicted in the Park Lane case on July 06.

Registrar of the accountability court has written a letter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi for finalization of arrangements for Zardari’s indictment.

The court has directed NAB Karachi to ensure the presence of the PPP leader on the video link at his home or hospital in case of his ill health.

Following the court orders, a prosecution team led by Shahbaz Sahotra is deputed at Bilawal House to ensure the presence of Asif Zardari on the video link for his indictment in the case.

A prosecution team led by Sohail Khan will make arrangements for the indictment of Anwar Majeed at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

A third prosecution team headed by Raja Muhammad Ali will be deputed at the Accountability Court in Karachi. An administrative judge of the NAB courts in Karachi was apprised of the orders conveyed by the Accountability Court in Islamabad.

The administrative judge has also appointed court officials to ensure smooth proceedings of indictment on video-link.

Park Lane case

Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused face charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, Asif Ali Zardari was allegedly running a fake front company by the name of Parathon as a shareholder in Park Lane properties.

A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion was taken from a bank and transferred to the company’s account in a private bank.

