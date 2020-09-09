Zardari seeks acquittal in Park Lane case, indictment deferred

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday deferred indictment of former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane supplementary reference until September 17.

Accountability Judge Azam Khan resumed hearing the Park Lane case as the PPP co-chairman and other accused appeared before the court. He deferred their indictment in the supplementary reference after the former president moved an application requesting deferment of framing of charges.

The ex-president further pleaded with the court to acquit him after quashing the reference. His lawyer Farooq H Naek requested the judge to fix the next hearing of the case on Sept 17 when he will forward his arguments in favour of his client’s acquittal plea.

On the other hand, the NAB prosecutor objected to the accused’s moving acquittal plea before indictment.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former president was indicted in the main Park Lane case on August 10. However, the national graft buster later filed a supplementary reference against him and 19 other accused in the case.

