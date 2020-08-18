ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a supplementary reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and 19 other suspects in Park Lane case, ARY News reported.

In its reference, the anti-corruption watchdog has alleged that Zardari got a loan of Rs1.5 billion released for another of his front company and the money was later transferred for his personal use through fake bank accounts.

According to NAB, Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) officials helped Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane agreements and obtained forged documents.

The anti-graft watchdog stated that loan was obtained on forged documents and later the company— Park Lane Estate Pvt Ltd refused to pay back a Rs15 million loan that eventually became Rs37.7 million due to interest.

According to a reference, Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto have 25 percent shares each in the Park Lane company.

Three more suspects have been included in the supplementary reference while more people have agreed to become approver against Zardari.

On August 10, the Accountability Court had indicted Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president in Park Lane case.

The hearing was conducted by AC Judge Azam Khan. Asif Ali Zardari, Anwar Majeed along with nine accused were indicted in the reference via video link hearing.

Zardari joined the indictment proceedings via video link from Bilawal House Karachi, Anwar Majeed from a hospital in Karachi while three other accused, Farooq Abdullah, Hanif, and Saleem Faisal joined the video link proceedings from Karachi.

The accused refused to accept the charge sheet and termed it baseless.

