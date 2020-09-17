Asif Ali Zardari looking for NRO, claims Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has said that former president Asif Ali Zardari is looking for a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), ARY News reported.

Speaking to media persons in Rawalpindi, the chapter of NRO has been buried in the country forever.

The minister maintained that yesterday’s legislation from the joint sitting of the parliament was in national interest and passing of bills on these sensitive issues is a victory of government.

He said Opposition opposed Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bills but their 38 members were absent from joint session of parliament.

Praising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, the railways minister said that government did not surrender before opposition in anti-money laundering bill and now NRO has been buried by yesterday’s legislation.

He further claimed that All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties is bound to fail and any major decisions are not expected during the Conference. The opposition will only rely on processions and rallies, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed once again claimed that ‘S-league’ will soon leave Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

