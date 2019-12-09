ISLAMABAD: The personal physician of former president Asif Ali Zardari has been changed and Prof. Nadeem Qamar has been named to assist the medical board over health of the imprisoned People’s Party leader, ARY News reported on Monday.

Earlier, the name of Dr Asim Hussain was suggested to the medical board as personal physician of the former president.

According to sources at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) the hospital’s administration has received letter over the matter.

Prof. Nadeem Qamar is a renowned cardiologist and head of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

Dr Qamar will assist the medical board in treatment of Asif Ali Zardari, however, the personal physician of the PPP leader will not be a member of the board, sources said.

The medical board will consult with the personal physician of Zardari whenever needed, the hospital sources added.

On the orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week the PIMS constituted a new medical board to oversee health condition of Asif Ali Zardari.

Asif Ali Zardari is currently in the PIMS hospital due to health issues.

The hospital on Friday formed a restructured medical board that comprises of a neurosurgeon, neurologist, heart specialist and experts from medicine and other concerned fields.

The head of the medical team, Professor Shajee Siddiqui remained unchanged while two doctors Dr Mazhar Badshah and Dr Nazir Bhatti were included in the board.

Dr Naeem Malik and Dr Zulfiqar Ghauri would also remain part of the medical board treating the former president of the country.

On December 03, former president Asif Ali Zardari filed a bail petition on medical grounds in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The federal government and others have been made respondent in the plea filed by the PPP co-chairman in the IHC.

