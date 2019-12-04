ISLAMABAD: A two-member special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday will take up the plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking bail on medical grounds, ARY News reported.

Asif Ali Zardari is facing corruption charges and currently he is in the PIMS hospital due to his health issues.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice IHC, Justice Athar Minhallah and Justice Aamir Farooq will hear the plea.

On Tuesday, the former president had filed a bail petition on medical grounds in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The federal government and others have been made respondent in the plea filed by the PPP co-chairman in the IHC. “The PPP co-chairman is not well, he is battling many diseases simultaneously “, the plea reads.

The ailing former president needs 24-hour medical care, stated in the plea and the court was pleaded to grant the former president bail on medical grounds.

Read more: Medical Board examines Asif Ali Zardari at PIMS

On Monday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced that his ailing father will file a bail petition on medical grounds.

Talking to journalists outside the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, Bilawal had said that his father was not agreed to file the bail petition but on the request of his sister Aseefa Bhutto, Zardari has changed his mind.

The PPP leader had said that the former president’s health condition was deteriorating day by day and urged the masses to pray for his heath.

