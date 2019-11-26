ISLAMABAD: A medical board on Tuesday examined former president Asif Ali Zardari at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), hospital sources said.

According to sources, the blood pressure and sugar level of the People’s Party leader are fluctuating repeatedly and the doctors have decided to enhance the insulin dose suggested to him to control his sugar level.

The doctors were also considering to change the medicines suggested for cardiac treatment of Asif Ali Zardari, sources said.

The former president still feeling persistent pain in lower back and neck, according to the hospital sources.

“His heart beat gradually returning towards normal, while the problem of dizziness also goes down considerably.”

The doctors have advised him to continue the tranquilizers, while also directed him to start walking in the hospital room.

He is undergoing a session of physiotherapy on daily basis, the sources added.

Asif Ali Zardari had been complaining of lower back pain, weakness and anxiety due to which he was shifted to PIMS from Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail on Oct 22 where a number of medical tests were carried out.

His platelet count was also showed 120,000, which is low but according to doctors it wasn’t unusual as the former president was taking a number of medicines.

Asif Ali Zardari facing a number of accountability references against him and the cases against him were transferred to Rawalpindi from Karachi.

The Supreme Court has taken up a petition against the trial of his case in Rawalpindi instead of Sindh and to decide whether the case be tried in Sindh or Rawalpindi.

