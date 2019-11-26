ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till December 17, in the fake bank accounts and Park Lane Reference cases, ARY News reported.

The hearing of the case was headed by AC Judge Azam Khan. PPP leader Faryal Talpur was produced before the court, while Asif Ali Zardari was not taken from the hospital to the accountability court due to his poor health.

Currently, Zardari is undergoing medical treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) of Islamabad which has been declared a sub-jail.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the court after filing a supplementary reference against the accused and said the reference was going through the scrutiny process.

The number of accused remains the same in the reference, more evidence is being collected, the prosecutor NAB said.

After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned the hearing of the case and ordered to provide copies of the supplementary reference to the accused latest by December 17.

Supplementary reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a supplementary reference in the fake accounts case against 14 accused including former president Asif Ali Zardari his sister Faryal Talpur.

The anti-corruption watchdog alleged that private bank’s funds were wrongly used and the land was purchased under the name of a benamidar, A-One International.

According to the reference, Rs8.3 billion were withdrawn from the fake accounts and Rs1.2bn were taken out illegally from a private bank’s account. It also says that Rs950 million were then transferred back to Zardari’s account for his use.

The reference also alleges that Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani and Mustafa Zulqarnain played a crucial role in the case.

