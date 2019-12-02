Asif Zardari to file bail petition on medical grounds: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday announced that his ailing father Asif Ali Zardari will file a bail petition on medical grounds in the accountability court, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists outside the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, Bilawal said that his father was not agreed to file the bail petition but on the request of his sister Aseefa Bhutto, Zardari has changed his mind.

The PPP leader said that Asif Ali Zardari’s health condition was deteriorating day by day and urged the masses to pray for his heath.

“After completing all the legal formalities, PPP will likely to file the bail petition in the court by tomorrow,” Bilawal added.

He said that PPP was playing a positive role in the country and added that they will try to create consensus among all the political parties over the recent constitutional issue.

It is pertinent to mention here that former president Asif Ali Zardari was currently in NAB’s custody in the fake bank accounts and Park Lane Reference cases.

Earlier on November 26, a medical board had examined former president Asif Ali Zardari at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), hospital sources had said.

According to sources, the blood pressure and sugar level of the People’s Party leader were fluctuating repeatedly and the doctors had decided to enhance the insulin dose suggested to him to control his sugar level. The doctors were also considering to change the medicines suggested for cardiac treatment of Asif Ali Zardari, sources had said.

