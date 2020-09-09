ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday has challenged the decision of accountability court of not acquitting him in Park Lane reference.

On August 7, an accountability court had rejected a petition of former president Asif Ali Zardari for dismissal of the National Accountability Bureau in Park Lane reference against him and his acquittal.

The former president has challenged NAB court’s August 7 decision in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The federal government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have been made respondents in the petition.

According to the petition of Asif Ali Zardari, the NAB court neglected legal perspective in its judgement and announced the one-sided verdict.

Read more: Court rejects acquittal plea of Zardari in Park Lane reference

The IHC has been urged to quash the verdict of the accountability court.

Park Lane case

Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused face charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.

The Park Lane case is being investigated under different sections of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, over Zardari’s alleged involvement in a loan and its misappropriation by Parthenon Private Limited.

A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion was taken from a bank and transferred to the company’s account in a private bank.

Comments

comments