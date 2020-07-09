ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza on Thursday demanded of the judiciary to take suo moto notice over revelations made into the JIT of the Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch, ARY NEWS reported.

“The judiciary shall take notice of the Uzair Baloch’s JIT,” said the wife of the former Sindh home minister and ex-PPP stalwart Zulfiqar Mirza, whose name has also emerged in the JIT as one of the supporters of Uzair Baloch.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Off the Record, Fehmida Mirza said that she also had some information, which she would reveal before the courts.

She further said that Ali Zaidi said that he had released the second part of the JIT after permission from the prime minister. “If there is a second part then why it is not released from the Sindh government?” she asked and blamed that it was withheld to safeguard PPP leaders Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

While defending her husband, she said that Zulfiqar Mirza had termed Lyariites as his children because they were the ones who sacrificed themselves for Benazir Bhutto, when blasts hit her caravan on the day she returned to Pakistan after ending her self-imposed exile.

She said that Lyari Aman Committee was formed before 2008 and blamed that different political parties had used criminal elements in the city for political gains. “JIT quoted that Rehman Dacoit was approached to muster support for the PPP candidate in Lyari.”

“All home ministers after 2008 should be made accountable for violence in the city,” Fehmida Mirza said and claimed that Zulfiqar Mirza resigned as the home minister in 2011 and the violence in Lyari reached its peak after that period.

Read More: Minister shares ‘evidence’ as Centre, Sindh lock horns over JIT report

The minister said that Zulfiqar Mirza had revealed truth into the matter in August 2011, soon after his resignation, after taking oath on the Holy Quran.

“Baba Ladla and others were killed during 2012 and after that incident, Faryal Talpur and Qaim Ali Shah visited Lyari to attend Uzair Baloch’s reception,” she said.

“It was Zulfiqar Mirza who raised the issue of 300,000 licenses of the proscribed weapons issued by the then federal government,” she said and asked if Mirza had issued licenses to gang war elements then why the Sindh government did not cancel them after his resignation and removal from the party.

She further asked to keep an eye on those who benefited from the violence in Karachi and cleared their path for the presidency.

Fehmida Mirza further said that she would completely support a JIT on the matter if formed by the premier.

Comments

comments