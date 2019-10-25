Zardari to stay for another two days at hospital

ISLAMABAD: On the decision of the medical board, former president Asif Ali Zardari would remain admitted to the hospital for another two days.

A four-member medical board headed by Professor Shajee Siddiqui examined the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at Pims Hospital and advised against discharging him from the medical facility.

Zardari would receive further medical treatment for two days until Saturday. As per doctors, the PPP leader is under depression and is suffering from severe physical weakness.

Hospital sources said the sugar level of Asif Ali Zardari could not be restored to normal, meanwhile, complaints of his neck and back aches remained unchanged. Doctors were considering the option of physiotherapy on the former president.

Yesterday, the medical board advised Zardari to refrain from standing for a long time, in addition to using a soft pillow for his neck ache. Doctors further instructed the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party to reduce the use of salt and oily food.

The medical board allowed the former president to eat fish and chicken, in small quantity. He can also avail homemade food, sources added.

