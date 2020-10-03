FIA officer who registered FIR against Meesha Shafi suspended

LAHORE: An officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing, who registered an FIR against singer Meesha Shafi, actress Iffat Omer and seven others for their alleged involvement in a smear campaign against singer-actor Ali Zafar was suspended from the service on Thursday, ARY News reported.

“Service of Muhammad Asif Iqbal, assistant director/senior investigator (BPS-17) cybercrime reporting centre Lahore is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect till further orders,” says an order issued by FIA Director (cybercrime wing) Amir Farooqi.

According to FIA, Asif Iqbal was suspended and issued an explanation for maintaining a private Twitter account bearing CCW which stands for Cyber Crime Wing.

Asif Iqbal has been very active on social media as he used to create awareness regarding cybercrime offences and laws.

Hours after his suspension, a major social media uproar has sparked with hashtag #JusticeforAsifIqbal trending on Twitter. People from all walks of life have been demanding to restore the FIA officer.

On September 29, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing booked singer Meesha Shafi, model Iffat Omar and seven others on the accusations of running a social media campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

Meesha Shafi, actor-host Iffat Omar, Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Maham Javaid, Ali Gul Pur, Haseem Zaman Khan, Humna Raza and Syed Faizan Raza were booked under section 20 (1) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109-PPC.

In November 2018, Zafar had protested against the social media campaign against him to the FIA ​​Cyber ​​Crime Wing and lodged a complaint.

