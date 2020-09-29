Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, others booked for smear campaign against Ali Zafar

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing on Tuesday booked singer Meesha Shafi, model Iffat Omar and seven others on the accusations of running a social media campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

Meesha Shafi, actor-host Iffat Omar, Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Maham Javaid, Ali Gul Pur, Haseem Zaman Khan, Humna Raza and Syed Faizan Raza have been booked under section 20 (1) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109-PPC.

According to reports, FIA’s cybercrime wing registered an FIR against the accused after a two-year investigation.

The FIR states that despite being summoned multiple times by the FBR cybercrime wing, none of the suspects appeared before the court to record their defence.

In a post shared on micro-blogging site Twitter in April 2018, singer Meesha Shafi claimed that she had been subjected to sexual harassment “of a physical nature” by Ali Zafar on multiple occasions.

The singer-cum-actress used the hashtag #MeToo to link it with an international movement against sexual harassment and assault.

In his first response to allegations leveled by Meesha Shafi, Ali Zafar had categorically denied all the allegations but had announced to take the matter to courts of law.

In November 2018, Zafar had protested against the social media campaign against him to the FIA ​​Cyber ​​Crime Wing and lodged a complaint.

