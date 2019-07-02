NA secretariat rejects issuing production orders for Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The Secretariat of National Assembly has rejected to issue the production orders for Former President Asif Ali Zardari despite approval from chairman NA committee on information Javed Latif, ARY News reported.

According to details, the chairman NA committee on information has given approval for production orders of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari for the purpose of the NA information committee meeting which is scheduled tomorrow.

The NA secretariat said that they have rejected to issue the production orders as the meeting of the NA committee on information will take place outside the Parliament house.

“The session of the NA committee on information will take place PEMRA which doesn’t come under the limits of Parliament,” said NA secretariat in a statement.

However, the Secretariat has issued the production orders for Asif Zardari for the meeting of NA committee on defense production scheduled on July 9.

It must be noted that PPP co-chairman was made member of NA committees on information, defence production and privatisation.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan has ordered to bring amendments to the parliamentary procedure of issuing production orders, sources claimed.

The Prime Minister was observed saying that money launderers and financially corrupt individuals should not be facilitated via production orders, sources revealed.

