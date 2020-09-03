Asim Saleem Bajwa announces to resign as SAPM on Information

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday announced that he has decided to resign from his post as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program ‘Power Play’ Asim Saleem Bajwa announced his resignation and added that the he will continue his work as chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority.

Bajwa said that he will request the prime minister to accept his resignation and relieve him from the post. He said that he wanted to focus on CPEC, the future of Pakistan.

Earlier today, Lieutenant General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa had strongly rejected the allegations levelled against him and his family in a false news piece.

Read More: Asim Saleem Bajwa rebuts allegations levelled in ‘false report’

Asim Saleem Bajwa had released a four-page clarification on his Twitter account and said that he strongly rebutted the baseless allegations levelled against him and his family.

I strongly rebut the baseless allegations levelled against me and my family.Alhamdolillah another attempt to damage our reputation belied/exposed.I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity. pic.twitter.com/j185UoGhx1 — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) September 3, 2020

He had added that another attempt to damage his and his family’s reputation was exposed. Bajwa said that he has and will always serve the country with pride and dignity.

Bajwa had said in a press release that an ‘incorrect and false’ news had been broken by a journalist Ahmed Noorani on an unknown website of August 27 which claimed the wrong declaration of his assets and liabilities as SAPM on June 22. It had also alleged that he has failed to disclose the investment of his wife abroad.

