Asked federal govt to revoke islands ordinance, says CM Sindh

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Friday has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has asked the federal government to take back Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020.

Addressing a press conference, the CM said Sindh Assembly has passed a resolution against the Islands Ordinance. The CM Sindh said that maritime boundaries of the federal government start after 12 nautical miles.

Murad Ali Shah said that being a chief minister, it is his duty to satisfy people of the province by serving them.

The CM maintained that we are not afraid of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and will continue to face corruption cases against us.

CM Murad said that it’s been over a year, PPP leader Khurshid Shah is in jail without any case.

The CM further said that the federal government has stopped calling ministers for meetings.

Earlier in the day, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan has assured the Sindh High Court (SHC) that the federal government will address the reservations raised by the Sindh government over Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020.

