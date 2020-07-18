Asset, dual nationality details of advisers, special assistants to PM revealed

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has revealed the details pertaining to the assets and dual nationalities of 15 advisers and special assistants in the federal cabinet on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the release of asset details, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz took to Twitter and said that the details of the assets were released on the website of the cabinet division.

It emerged that five of the advisors and special assistants of the cabinet possess dual nationality while two of them are green cardholders.

According to details, Zulfi Bukhari holds British nationality, Nadeem Afzal Chan has Canadian citizenship while Moeed Yusuf and Shahbaz Gill are green card holders (permanent residence of US).

Shahzad Syed Qasim and Nadeem Babar have US citizenship while Tania Aidrus holds dual nationality of Canada and a permanent residency of Singapore.

Asset details

Following are the asset details of the special assistants and advisers available on the cabinet division website.

Zulfi Bukhari:

He is the special assistant to the prime minister on Overseas Pakistanis.

Zulfi Bukhari does not own any property in Pakistan, however, he has properties worth millions of rupees in London.

Father of Zulfi Bukhari gave him two land pieces as a gift in 2006 and 2007 while he was also gifted a 1,210 canal and a 91 canal lands. He also inherited plots in Islamabad from his maternal relatives.

Sania Nishtar

Appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Sania Nishtar owns gold worth Rs 500,000 along with a car. She is indebted of Rs 2.3 million.

Shahzad Akbar

Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan on Accountability Shahzad Akbar owns assets worth above Rs 50 million.

Shahzad Akbar owns a property worth Rs 6.5 million while her wife also holds property worth Rs 1.3 million. He has Rs 450 million in cash.

Shahzad Qasim

SAPM on Power Division Shahzad Qasim owns three plots worth Rs 6 million in Lahore, along with ownership of Rs 3.5 million lands in Gawadar. He holds assets in the United States and UAE along with having a cash amount of Rs 40 million in separate bank accounts.

Ali Nawaz Awan

SAPM on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan has property worth Rs 37.1 million along with immovable property worth Rs3.1 million. He also possesses 75 tola gold.

Usman Dar

SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has a bank balance of Rs 711,000 along with having a cash amount of Rs 34.3 million.

He owns a business worth Rs 6.7 million along with separate investments of upto Rs 20 million. He inherited a 40 canal land in Muree and a two canal residential area in Sialkot.

Nadeem Afzal Chan

He owns an agricultural land of Rs 6.984 million along with having ownership of three plots worth Rs 9.4 million and immovable property worth Rs 5.7 million.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

He holds the portfolio of Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue. Shaikh does not hold any dual nationality and has revealed assets worth nearly Rs 300 million. However, he is in debt of Rs 290 million.

Moreover, Shehbaz Gill owns assets worth Rs 150 million.

