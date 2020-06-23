PM Imran Khan directs special assistants, advisers to disclose assets   

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed special assistants and advisers in the provincial cabinet to disclose details of their assets after it was informed during the cabinet meeting that three of them are yet to reveal details despite clear directives from the premier, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

The issue was raised by Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda during the cabinet meeting headed by the prime minister today.

Vadwa while raising the matter before the cabinet said that the members should disclose their assets and dual citizenship details.

“The cabinet members should clear their position to ensure transparency from the top level,” he said.

The prime minister while agreeing with the demand, asked as to how many special assistants and advisers in the cabinet have revealed their assets.

To this, Imran Khan was informed that two special assistants and an adviser are yet to reveal their assets.

Moreover, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar also raised a matter relating to remarks made by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry during an interview with an international news outlet.

The prime minister directed the cabinet members to remain careful while giving statements and asked them to ensure unity among their ranks.

The cabinet meeting also saw a heated debate over the performance of ministers and advisers.

