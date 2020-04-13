PML-Q’ federal minister wants all cabinet members to reveal assets

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema on Monday said that the special assistants and advisers should declare their assets, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking during ARY NEWS programme ‘Power Play’, the federal minister, who hails from Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), said that he would ask the prime minister to ensure that all cabinet members declare their assets.

“I would rather ask him to ensure that all members from the ruling coalition declare their assets,” he said.

Defending the appointment of special assistants and advisers in the cabinet, he said that it happens in every government, however, it is necessary for them to declare their assets.

“I personally think that people appointed on these slots do not interfere in the ministries,” Cheema said.

He lauded the prime minister and said that he was working very hard, however, the system was not supporting him to that extent.

“We are coalition partners of PTI-led government and could see that Imran Khan is working tirelessly,” Tariq Bashir Cheema said.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that they would rectify the issues pointed out by the top court as the country fights coronavirus pandemic.

Defending the appointment of Dr Zafar Mirza, Faraz while talking during ARY NEWS programme ‘Off the Record’ said that the federal government had appointed special assistants and advisers as per the constitution.

“Dr Zafar Mirza is performing his duties through dedication and hardworking,” he said.

The senator said that removing or replacing anyone as the country fights the pandemic would not be an appropriate decision.

