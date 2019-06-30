Assets declaration scheme’s deadline to end today

ISLAMABAD: The deadline for the government’s Asset Declaration Scheme will end today, ARY News reported on Sunday.

It had been hinted earlier that the Prime Minister of Pakistan had been deliberating upon a possible extension in the scheme’s deadline but all rumors and speculations regarding a possible extension were put to bed by Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi.

Zaidi has urged the countrymen to benefit from the scheme, while the offices of Pakistan’s supreme tax collection body to remain open tonight till 11pm to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes and filing of the income tax return.

Hamid Atiq Sarwar, the member of FBR, said so far 26,000 people have declared their assets in the scheme, while more than 36,000 cases are under process with the FBR.

He expected that the number of people getting benefit from the assets declaration scheme to cross 80,000.

Read more: Massive traffic crashes FBR portal of assets declaration

The federal government on June 1 introduced the Assets Declaration Scheme, with an aim to help people benefited from it by whitening their concealed assets.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi has already assured that assets declared through the scheme won’t be used for any other purpose, neither will be presented as evidence in any of the case.

