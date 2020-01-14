At least 28 dead as heavy snowfall, rain hit country

CHAMAN/MUZAFFARABAD: At least 28 people have been dead as severe winter has struck parts of country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, 14 people have died in Quetta while 10 others were wounded mostly when roofs collapsed amid blizzard.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has imposed emergency in 7 districts of Balochistan following continuous heavy rain and snowfall. The PDMA has declared an emergency in Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Mastung, Qila Abdullah and Kech districts of Balochistan.

On the other hand, land sliding and snowfall in Azad Kashmir killed 14 people and injured more than 17.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has directed the authorities concerned to start immediate rescue operation in the rains affected areas of the state.

The AJK PM has directed Minister of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Ahmed Raza Qadri to accelerate rescue and relief activities in the rain and snow hit areas of Azad Kashmir.

He directed the SDMA to collaborate with the relevant departments and rush to the far-flung remote areas of the state to provide relief to the affected people at the earliest.

Raja Farooq Haider also issued directives to the administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected people stuck in their areas due to torrential rains and heavy snowfall.

