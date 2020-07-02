At least 54 Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops in June

Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 54 Kashmiris including two young boys in Occupied Kashmir during the last month of June.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, these killings rendered two woman widowed and five children orphaned.

During the period, at least twenty nine (29) persons were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on mourners and peaceful protesters in the territory.

Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested eighty two people including an aged woman and molested and disgraced three (3) women during five hundred sixty seven (567) cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

The troops and police personnel also destroyed or damaged 25 residential houses and structures and also looted several houses in the month.

Meanwhile, Indian troops martyred 148 Kashmiris during violent cordon and search operations in last six months in occupied Kashmir.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people in India-Occupied Kashmir staged protests after Indian forces killed a man during what they termed an attack.

The family of deceased Bashir Ahmed Khan alleged that he was dragged out of his car and shot dead by Indian paramilitary troopers.

His three-year-old grandson, who was travelling with him, was later pictured sitting on his chest.

