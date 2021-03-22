ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has rejected the bail petitions of Tassaduq Hanif, the secretary of Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), and other lawyers in the IHC attack case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the bail pleas of IHCBA secretary Tassaduq Hanif, bar association member Naseer Kayani and other lawyers today.

After hearing the arguments, the court rejected the bail petitions of the IHCBA secretary, a member Naseer Kayani, Hammad Saeed, Rustam and Mudassir Iqbal. Moreover, the court also reserved verdicts on the bail plea of other lawyers including Fazle Elahi, Younus Kayani, Akhtar Hussain, Ayub Arbab and others.

Read: IHC attack case: Court initiates misconduct proceedings against 21 lawyers

The court is expected the announce the verdict later in the day.

On February 08, after the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court Islamabad, furious lawyers stormed the high court building and manhandled police officials, staff and journalists.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building had hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and the IHC chief justice.

