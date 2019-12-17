ATC awards three death sentences to Chunian’s child rapist

LAHORE: An Anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore awarded the death penalty on three counts to convict Sohail Shehzad for raping, murdering minor boy in Chunian, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ATC judge Muhammad Iqbal handed life imprisonment and death sentence to convict Sohail Shehzad on three counts and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs3 million in addition to Rs200,000 compensation to the legal heirs of the victim. In case of failure to pay compensation and fine, he will have to serve an additional six months.

The apprehension of Shehzad, 27, had announced by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on October 1. He said DNA samples from 1,649 people were profiled and once the culprit was caught, his DNA matched a “100 percent” with the samples collected from the crime scene.

Read: Undercover cops played vital role in arrest of ‘child rapist’ in Chunian

The undercover police officers including women personnel played a vital role in the arrest of a suspected child rapist in Chunian,

The suspected child rapist identified as Sohail Shehzad, who had murdered four minor boys in Chunian, was arrested by undercover police officers which searched over 4,500 houses and even sold food items on carts to nab the cold-blooded rapist-cum-murderer.

Read: ‘Dont let police beat me up’: Chunian’s suspected child rapist to court

Four children between eight to 12 years of age had gone missing in Chunian since June. A wave of shock and terror gripped Chunian when the police recovered the bodies.

Comments

comments