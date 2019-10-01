Prime suspect in Chunian rape and murder case arrested

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has confirmed that prime suspect involved in rape and murder of minor boys in Chunian city of Punjab’s Kasur district has been arrested, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, the Punjab CM said a suspect has been identified as Sohail Shehzad and he is 27-years old.

He said DNA samples from 1,649 people were profiled and once the culprit was caught, his DNA matched a “100 percent” with the samples collected from the crime scene.

“Further investigation with the accused is underway. Justice would be provided to affected families,” he said, adding that he himself is overviewing the Chunian matter.

The CM Buzdar hailed the efforts of police and intelligence officials for arresting the suspect.

Earlier on Monday, police found the remains of another child from the Industrial area of Chunian, who was kidnapped and later killed.

According to the police, the remains were found at the distance of half kilometer away, from last crime scene. “The remains might be of another child, who went missing from Chunian, earlier”, the police said.

The incident that shook Pakistan once again

Four children between eight to 12 years of age had gone missing in Chunian since June.

Last week, the police were informed about the body of a child in a ditch. Later, the police also recovered remains of two more minors from the sand dunes. A wave of shock and terror gripped Chunian when the police recovered the bodies.

Locals suspected a gang was behind the killing of minor boys after rape.

Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar had announced five million rupees bounty for arrest or providing information about the culprits of the incident.

Infuriated participants of the protest attacked the police station with sticks and pelted stones at the premises. The protesters also burned tyres at roads and chanted slogans against police to express their anger and disappointment over the department’s failure in the safe return of the missing children.

