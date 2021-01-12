ABBOTTABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted a four-day physical remand of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faisal Zaman in the murder case of PTI leader Malik Tahir Iqbal.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) presented the accused before the court and requested his physical remand for investigation. The ATC handed over the custody of Faisal Zaman to the CTD for four days.

Zaman was taken into custody the other day after the anti-terrorism court cancelled his bail.

Unidentified gunmen had shot dead PTI leader Tahir Iqbal and his driver Sardar Gul Nawaz on September 14, 2020 in Kotera village of Ghazi tehsil in Haripur.

According to the CTD, Faisal Zaman is accused of orchestrating Tahir Iqbal’s murder.

Earlier, suspected assassin Sher Zaman in a statement recorded under Section 164 CrPc in the court of judicial magistrate Abbottabad had reportedly confessed that he had gunned down the PTI leader at the instigation of MPA Faisal Zaman.

