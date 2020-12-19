ATC hands death penalty to Amjad Sabri’s killers in separate terrorism case

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court found killers of Amjad Sabri guilty in another terrorism case as they tossed a cracker bomb on an Imam Bargah leaving one civilian dead, ARY News reported.

Convicts one Ishaq and Asim were handed two death sentences each in the court after it found them guilty in an imam bargah attack.

The same court separately slapped 10-year imprisonment to each of them for the people who ended up injured as result of cracker attack.

Moreover, for their custody of explosives, the same culprits were further liable to 24-year jail time each.

Apart from above sentences today for the convicts in the ATC, they were additionally struck with fines and compensations for their crimes.

For each individual sustaining injuries in the attacks, the convicts were directed to spare Rs100,000 in damages.

Other than that in collective damages, the court ordered them to furnish a total of Rs3.55 million, failing to pay which can mean a stricter sentence, ATC noted.

Amjad Sabri Murder: convictions to be handed out on January 16

Earlier it was reported by ARY News that two caught in relation to the heinous murder of Qawwali singer, Amjad Sabri, more than 3 years ago, are close to being meted out their due convictions for the murder and other nefarious activities.

The two accused namely, Asim alias ‘Capri’ and Ishaq alias ‘bobby’ are alleged members of a banned militant organization and had carried out the murder of the foremost Qawwali singer while he was driving his car.

Capri and Bobby are both named in sectarian hate crimes too, charges have been levied against them for carrying out an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in an Imam Bargah of Karachi. Both accused will face conviction and probable sentencing in weeks to follow, January 16 has been decided as the date for a conviction for the two criminals. READ: Rawalpindi man sentenced to death for raping differently-abled minor

Separately, a criminal trial court for gender-based violence sentenced on Saturday Muhammad Ayub to death for raping a 12-year-old differently-abled girl.

The convict had sexually abused the minor girl with disabilities back in January 2019 following which Ratta Amral police station in Rawalpindi booked him.

Additional Sessions Judge Jehangir Ali Gondal passed the death sentence today wherein he further slapped the convict with Rs500,000 find to be paid as compensation to the victim.

