Rawalpindi man sentenced to death for raping differently-abled minor

RAWALPINDI: A criminal trial court for gender-based violence sentenced on Saturday Muhammad Ayub to death for raping a 12-year-old differently-abled girl, ARY News reported.

The convict had sexually abused the minor girl with disabilities back in January 2019 following which Ratta Amral police station in Rawalpindi booked him.

Additional Sessions Judge Jehangir Ali Gondal passed the death sentence today wherein he further slapped the convict with Rs500,000 find to be paid as compensation to the victim.

READ: Police find body of missing girl in Lahore

Separately today, the Police found body of two and a half years old girl who had gone missing from Lahore’s area of Shahdira Town.

As per details, a minor named Fatima was reported missing by her family a few days earlier, but her body was recovered near her house today.

The body has been shifted to the hospital for autopsy. Further investigation into the matter was underway, said the police.

