ATC indicts accused in Dua Mangi kidnapping case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday indicted five accused in Dua Mangi kidnapping case, ARY News reported.

Zohaib, Muhammad Tariq, Muzaffar Ali, Waseem Raja and Fayyaz Solangi were charged frame by the ATC, while Agha Mansoor was declared proclaimed offender by the court over his continued non-appearance.

The court after summoning IO and witnesses in the case adjourned the hearing of the case until January 25. Dua Mangi was abducted on November 30, 2019, and later returned home after an alleged ransom payment, a preliminary statement from the victim was recorded on Tuesday said.

On March 18, the police had arrested two suspects from different areas in the country in Dua Mangi and Bisma kidnapping cases.

Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon had said that a five-member kidnappers’ gang led by an ousted police officer was behind the abduction of Dua Mangi and Bisma.

Read more: Dua Mangi identifies kidnappers before court

On March 30, last year, Mangi had identified the kidnappers, who abducted her outside a restaurant in Defense House Authority.

The hearing of the case was in the court of the Judicial Magistrate South, Karachi. At the outset of the hearing, Miss Mangi identified the kidnappers who were presented before her in court.

Comments

comments