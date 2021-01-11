ATC indicts five BLA men in Chinese consulate attack case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court indicted on Monday five accused, said to be members of a proscribed outfit, in a case related to the 2018 attack on Chinese consulate.

The ATC judge read out charges to the arrested accused who pleaded not guilty. The court issued notices to the investigation officer of the case and prosecution witnesses to appear in court to record their statements.

The accused against whom charges were framed include Ahmed Hasnain, Nadir Khan, Ali Ahmed, Abdul Latif and Aslam.

15 members of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) nominated in the case have been declared absconders. The accused declared absconders include Marri, Alidad Buledi, Commander Sharif, Rashid Hussain and Sameer, among others.

On November 23, 2018, three terrorists had attempted to enter the Chinese consulate in Karachi’s Clifton area but were shot dead in a shootout with law enforcement personnel. Two policemen and two visa applicants had died in the attack claimed by the BLA.

Police said Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) provided financial assistance for the attack.

Two of the arrested accused, including Latif, had confessed their involvement in the attack. They admitted that they had provided arms and ammunition to the killed terrorists who carried out the attack and conducted the recce of the area.

