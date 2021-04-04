SCBA president among nine booked for murder of ATC judge, family members

SWABI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police have registered a case against nine people including Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abdul Latif Afridi for their alleged role in the killing of an ATC judge and his family members in an attack near a Swabi interchange, ARY NEWS reported.

The case was registered on the complaint of the judge’s son at Chota Lahor police station in Swabi.

Besides nominating SCBA President Abdul Latif Afridi in the FIR, the son of the judge also nominated four other people including Jamil, Danish Afridi, Jamal Afridi and Abid Muhammad Shafiq.

Four unknown people were also nominated in the murder case of the judge.

Meanwhile, Latif Afridi has denied his role in the murder and condemned the incident saying attacking women and children was against the Pashtun traditions.

Earlier, the District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi said that the family of the ATC Swat Judge alleged that he and his family members were targeted over personal enmity.

He said that the affected family have alleged that the judge and his family were targeted over a personal feud and had nominated five people over their role in the matter.

“The case will be registered against those nominated by the family members,” he said adding that a search operation has already been launched to arrest the suspects.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A special team comprising of cops from district Khyber and Peshawar police has been formed to arrest the culprits involved in the horrific act.

Besides this, the Inspector General of Police (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi also visited the site of the incident and said that a probe into the matter is ongoing and the culprits would soon be arrested.

Read More: PM Imran vows to bring killers of Swat ATC judge to justice

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Aftab Khan Afridi was on Sunday killed along with his wife and children after unidentified men opened fire on his vehicle in Swabi district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The vehicle of the ATC judge Aftab Khan Afridi was targeted by unidentified men near Ambar interchange in Swabi, which led to the death of the judge, his wife, and two children.

Aftab Khan Afridi was an ATC judge in Swat and was posted two months back. The Swat Bar Association has announced to protest against the attack on Monday (tomorrow).

Comments

comments