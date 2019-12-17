ATC reserves verdict on bail petition of 20 lawyers in PIC attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has reserved verdict in bail petition submitted by 20 lawyers allegedly involved in the attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) hospital, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ATC resumed the hearing of the bail petition of 20 lawyers who are facing charges of attacking PIC hospital in Lahore.

The officials of Shadman police station submitted record in the court.

Read: PIC attack: Arrested lawyers undergo lie detector test

The petitioner’s counsel said that the arrested lawyers were not present on the incident’s site and police officials had taken them into custody during raids at their offices and residences. The counsel sought ATC to approve bail petition of the lawyers.

The anti-terrorism court reserved verdict on the petition which will be announced later.

On December 11, the dispute between lawyers and young doctors had reemerged as a rally attended by hundreds of lawyers stormed Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

Read: PIC attack: Lawyers continue to observe strike in Punjab over arrests

The tensed situation at the hospital spread fear among the patients when lawyers started attacking the PIC assets after raising slogans in different wards and some people entered into the operation theatres which led to the stoppage of the scheduled surgeries of cardiac patients.

The paramedics and physicians were seen making attempts to run out of the hospital premises in order to save their lives.

Later, the police personnel charged baton and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters for bringing the situation under control. The protestors were dispersed after baton charge and usage of water-cannon by the police officials.

