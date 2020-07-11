ATC awards life imprisonment to facilitator in Data Darbar blast case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to a facilitator in the Data Darbar blast case, ARY NEWS reported.

Mohsin, who was found guilty of facilitating the heinous attack that claimed lives of at least 13 people, was sentenced to life imprisonment twice and a separate 14-year-jail term by the ATC court.

ATC Judge Aijaz Buttar convicted the accused for possessing explosive material and all his sentences will come into force one after another.

The court has also directed to confiscate his all properties.

It is pertinent to mention here that an anti-terrorism court in Lahore has already handed a convict death sentence on 22 counts, life imprisonment, and Rs400,000 penalty in a case related to the May 8 suicide blast outside Data Darbar shrine.

The ATC directed Mohsin Khan to pay an amount of Rs50,000 each to those injured in the blast.

The court convicted Khan, who hailed from Charsadda’s Shabqadar area, on charges of facilitating the suicide bomber.

