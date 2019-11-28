Data Darbar shrine blast: Man gets death penalty, life term

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Thursday handed a convict death sentence on eleven counts, one-off life imprisonment, and Rs400,000 penalty in a case related to the May 8 suicide blast outside Data Darbar shrine that killed at least 12 people and injured over two dozen others.

The ATC directed Mohsin Khan to pay an amount of Rs40,000 each to those injured in the blast.

The court convicted Khan, who hailed from Charsadda’s Shabqadar area, on charges of facilitating the suicide bomber.

Earlier, on May 8, the suicide bomber had targeted Elite Force vehicle outside Gate No. 2 of Data Darbar shrine, killing at least 12 people, including elite force personnel and injuring over 25 others.

In a major operation later on, the Counter Terr­orism Department (CTD) of Punjab and Intelligence Bureau arrested the facilitator of the blast.

According to investigators, Mohsin had escorted suicide bom­ber Sadiqullah Momand, an Afghan national who entered Pakistan through Torkham on May 6, to Lahore.

The facilitator, another suspect and the suicide bomber stayed in a house in Bhati Gate area before hitting the target.

