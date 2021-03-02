Man acquitted in police encounter, attempted murder case after 11 years

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has given its verdict in a case related to police encounter and attempted murder case and acquitted accused Shahzar after 11 years, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) heard a case related to police encounter in Quaidabad and attempted murder against Shahzar and other accused today.

The ATC judge remarked that the prosecutor did not provide evidence against Shahzar and he should be released if he is not wanted in another case.

Shahzar has been acquitted in the case after 11 years after the prosecutor failed to provide evidence.

Later, the court issued permanent warrants for a proclaimed offender Yaqoob Afghani and ordered the authorities to produce the accused.

Earlier in December last year, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had acquitted four suspects in a case against a terror attack on Karachi airport six years back underlining that the prosecution was not able to prove facilitation charges against the accused.

The court had issued lifetime arrest warrants for eight absconding accused including Mullah Fazlullah, who died in 2018, spokesman of his outlawed organisation and others.

The police forces had earlier claimed that the four accused had played their part as facilitators in the attack and provided the attackers with logistics, weapons and funds.

