KARACHI: Fourteen years into running from pillar to post knowing by heart every nook and cranny of courts since the five-year-old was raped and murdered, the bereaved family of a minor female victim finally receives some consolation on Monday in the form of a verdict sentencing the convict to death, ARY News reported.

The additional district and sessions court decided that the convicted rapist and murderer of the five-year-old Irshad be hanged till death thrice and further pay in damages Rs3 million to the deceased victim’s family.

According to the complainant, the convict had kidnapped the minor from Gulistan e Johar back in year 2006 after he which sexually abused her before finally killing her which he did out of fear of being recognized.

Irshad kidnapped the minor girl in a bid to settle a score with the victim’s father, the prosecutor noted.

Earlier in 2012, the trial court had sentenced convict Irshad to a life sentence, which was challenged in a higher court which sent it back for a fresh trial to the sessions court.

Separately to have been reported today, the body of an eleven-year-old boy was found near a slaughterhouse in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood.

According to the police, the boy, named Abdul Rehman, was reported to have gone missing six days back. The deceased’s father Hanif claimed his son was murdered after being subjected to sexual assault.

Earlier, the body of a 10-year-old boy, Salman, a resident of Gulberg Town, was found. His body had torture and burn marks.

