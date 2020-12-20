Body of 11-year-old boy found near slaughterhouse in Karachi’s Lyari

KARACHI: The body of an eleven-year-old boy was found near a slaughterhouse in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood on Sunday, reported ARY News.

According to the police, the boy, named Abdul Rehman, was reported to have gone missing six days back. The deceased’s father Hanif claimed his son was murdered after being subjected to sexual assault.

Earlier, the body of a 10-year-old boy, Salman, a resident of Gulberg Town, was found. His body had torture and burn marks.

Seemingly, the boy was murdered and then buried, a police official relayed, adding his body was later pulled out and an effort was made to burn it with an acid or a chemical. The culprit(s) tried to bury the body again before throwing it into the street, he said.

It seems the boy was subjected to sexual abuse before being murdered, the police said.

