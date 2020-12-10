Body of 14-year-old boy found in Lahore

UCH SHARIF: Police on Thursday recovered a body of a 14-year-old boy from a house in Uch Sharif, an area located in Punjab’s district of Bahawalpur, ARY News reported.

According to police, the body of the boy was found from a house in Basti Jamra in Uch Sharif and the people living in the house have vacated the premises.

Abdul Hameed, father of the deceased boy said, a friend of his son named Farhan took with him and later his body was found. The police is investigating the matter. The body has been shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

Last month, a seven-year-old girl was killed after being kidnapped in Lahore.

According to police, Nabeela, 7, had gone missing when she left her house to buy toffees from a nearby shop in in Baghbanpura area of Lahore on November 14. When she did not return home after a long time, the family members started searching her.

Later, her father had approached the police and lodged a report in this regard. Acting on the complaint, the police launched investigations into the incident and found her body in the garbage dump in the area.

