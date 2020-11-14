13-year-old girl burnt to death in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly burnt to death in Nawabshah on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to her brother, Akhtiar Rind, his sister had gone missing on Friday evening in Mir Hasan village while playing with other children outside her house.

When she did not return home till night, they started searching for him, he added. Later, her burnt body was found in a field the next day, his brother said.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, the police registered a case and launched investigations into the murder.

Earlier on September 6, in a shocking incident, the body of a five-year-old girl had been found stuffed inside a gunny bag in the port city’s Essa Nagri neighbourhood.

Police had said the body was found abandoned in a trash heap on an empty plot in Pir Bukhari colony. Local residents had said the body was in an appalling condition as the girl might have been set ablaze. She had been identified as Marwa, who had gone missing from PIB Colony. An FIR of her missing had been registered at the relevant police station on her father’s complaint.

