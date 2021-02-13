ATC reserves verdict in more cases against Lyari kingpin Uzair Baloch

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has reserved verdict in three more cases against kingpin of Lyari gang war, Uzair Baloch, which is likely to be announced on February 18, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After making progress in cases against Uzair Baloch, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) reserved verdict in three more cases related to attack on police using explosive material. The verdict of the cases is likely to be announced on February 18.

Read: Uzair Baloch produced in Arshad Pappu murder case hearing

Uzair Baloch is facing more than 52 cases and so far acquitted in over five cases by the court. He has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war.

Baloch had been arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage. The Army handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020, after three years.

Comments

comments